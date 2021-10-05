Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (10/04/2021)

Brady Lyle #79 and Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins check each other during warm-ups
Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins
Cameron Hughes #53 of the Boston Bruins bounces a puck off of the heel of his stick
Kevin Diamond of the Flyers Ice Crew waits for the ice resurfacer vehicles to finish before moving the net back into position
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins helmet sits on the back of the net
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins smiles for the camera
Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers is defended by Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins reach for the loose puck
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers is hounded by Nick Wolff #65 of the Boston Bruins
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers avoids a hit by Jack Studnicka #23 of the Boston Bruins
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers is double-teamed by Tyler Lewington #55 and Samuel Asselin #61 of the Boston Bruins
Gritty poses with a fan taking a picture
Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins helps out teammate Jeremy Swayman #1
Jackson Cates #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jack Ahcan #54 of the Boston Bruins collide into the end boards
All focus is on the loose puck after a face-off
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers square off
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers exchange blows
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers exchange blows
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers exchange blows
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers exchange blows
John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins gets cut on the bridge of his nose during a fight
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins makes a save through a screen of bodies
Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers jumps to avoid the puck shot towards Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to squeeze through Anton Blidh #81 and Cameron Hughes #53 of the Boston Bruins
Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins gets a stick in the way of Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linesman Dan Kelly #98 drops the puck for a face-off betweeen Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins and Elliot Desnoyers #73 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins takes down Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins makes a save against Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers