Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (01/13/2020) Bob Fina January 14, 2020 A Boston Bruins fan takes a photo of Zdeno Chara #33 during the warm-ups Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins keeps the puck out of the net during a warm-up drill Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins defends the puck from Mark Friedman #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Krejci #46 and Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks down Brett Ritchie #18 of the Boston Bruins Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins fends off Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins stabs the puck into the back of the net behind Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal scored against Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates past his team’s bench John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins moves the puck from behind his net Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins keeps a step ahead of Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his body to shield the puck from Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck behind the Boston Bruins net Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins uses his stick to shove Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his blocker to deflect the puck Brandon Carlo #25, Jaroslav Halak #41, and Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins watch the puck go into the net Philippe Myers #5 and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes at the puck controlled by David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins jockey for ice space Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers readies his glove for the inbound puck Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins makes a sprawling save in a spray of snow Torey Krug #47 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against a defending John Moore #27 of the Boston Bruins Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches as Ivan Provorov #9 picks up the loose puck in the waning seconds of a tied game Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a glove save against Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins makes a save against Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores the shootout winning goal against Jaroslav Halak #41 of the Boston Bruins Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers hugs teammate Carter Hart #79 after winning the game against the Boston Bruins in a shoot-out The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Boston Bruins by a score of 6-5 in a shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Travis Konecny (#11 PHI) 2nd Travis Sanheim (#6 PHI) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related