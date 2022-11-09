Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (11/08/2022)

The Philadelphia Flyers debuted their reverse retro jerseys on Tuesday night, November 8th, against the visiting St. Louis Blues. Their uniforms are predominately black and white with only a splash of orange on the lower section of the sleeves. Felix Sandstrom got the start in net after Carter Hart did not dress due to illness. Felix recorded his first career NHL win by stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced. Lucas Sedlak recorded his first goal of the season and his first as a Flyer in the third period. The visiting St Louis Blues – who played their second game in as many nights – lost by a score of 5-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Felix Sandstrom (#32 PHI)

2nd Noah Cates (#49 PHI)

3rd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)