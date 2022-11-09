Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (11/08/2022)

by | Nov 9, 2022

Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (11/08/2022)

by | Nov 9, 2022

The Philadelphia Flyers debuted their reverse retro jerseys on Tuesday night, November 8th, against the visiting St. Louis Blues. Their uniforms are predominately black and white with only a splash of orange on the lower section of the sleeves. Felix Sandstrom got the start in net after Carter Hart did not dress due to illness. Felix recorded his first career NHL win by stopping 28 of the 29 shots he faced. Lucas Sedlak recorded his first goal of the season and his first as a Flyer in the third period.  The visiting St Louis Blues – who played their second game in as many nights – lost by a score of 5-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Felix Sandstrom (#32 PHI)
2nd Noah Cates (#49 PHI)
3rd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)

Miami Versus North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

Miami Versus North Dakota in Pictures, Game 1

by | Nov 19, 2022

Grand Forks, ND -- The University of North Dakota Men's hockey team defeated Miami University, 7-1.  Here are some images from Friday's game. It was a balanced attack for UND, 14 players recorded a point [gallery size="large" columns="4" link="file"...

read more
Blues Rediscovering Their Groove

Blues Rediscovering Their Groove

by | Nov 17, 2022

The St. Louis Blues hit the skids early in the season with a franchise record eight losses in a row. However, the tide is turning for the Blues as they are “hot” again and in the midst of a solid four game win streak-all on the road.

read more
NHL Power Rankings: Every team's MVP so far
NHL Power Rankings: Every team's MVP so far

A shake-up in the top 3, and a big move for the Kraken and Blues. Plus, who has driven their team's success this season? [...]

Inside the Devils' breakout: The factors that have led to New Jersey's streak
Inside the Devils' breakout: The factors that have led to New Jersey's streak

After finishing near the basement in 2021-22, New Jersey is near the top of the league standings. Here's what has spurred the turnaround -- and which changes are permanent. [...]

Bruins tie NHL mark with 11th straight home win
Bruins tie NHL mark with 11th straight home win

The Bruins dominated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 on Saturday night, allowing Boston to tie an NHL record with 11th straight home victories to start the regular season, matching a mark… [...]

Tkachuk faces Flames for 1st time; Panthers lose
Tkachuk faces Flames for 1st time; Panthers lose

Forward Matthew Tkachuk, who spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar on July 22, faced Calgary for the… [...]

Devils sink Sens to stretch winning streak to 12
Devils sink Sens to stretch winning streak to 12

The Devils chased Senators goalie Anton Forsberg in the second period on their way to their 12th straight win, a 5-1 victory over Ottawa. [...]

Blue Jackets' Laine lands on IR with ankle injury
Blue Jackets' Laine lands on IR with ankle injury

Columbus left wing Patrik Laine, who is expected to miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury suffered on Saturday, has been put on IR. [...]

Hossa wants more active role with Blackhawks
Hossa wants more active role with Blackhawks

Marian Hossa, who will have his jersey retired before Sunday night's game against Pittsburgh, said he would like to take on a more active role with the Blackhawks. [...]

Bruins retain ex-AG to review vetting of Miller
Bruins retain ex-AG to review vetting of Miller

The Bruins retained a former Attorney General to review their player-vetting process to ensure "our process going forward reflects our core values." [...]

Sedin twins, Luongo in 2022 Hockey HOF class
Sedin twins, Luongo in 2022 Hockey HOF class

Vancouver Canucks' Henrik and Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo are among the class of 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees announced Monday. [...]

Wyshynski's Hockey Hall of Fame Tiers: Why Connor McDavid is already a lock
Wyshynski's Hockey Hall of Fame Tiers: Why Connor McDavid is already a lock

Which current players will make the Hall when they hang it up? We break 'em down into five categories of candidates. [...]

NHL Hockey Jerseys

Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now
Buy Now

Ever wonder what it would be like if your everyday car was a ZAMBONI?!?!?

Wonder no longer…

Check out The Zambonis' latest hit, "Slow Whip"!