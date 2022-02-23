Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (02/22/2022)

Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues stretches prior to start of the game between the St Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers
Robert Thomas #18 of the St Louis Blues attempts to deflect the puck past Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Niko Mikkola #77 of the St Louis Blues turns with the puck while shadowed by James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues makes a save against Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to glove the loose puck
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers leaps between Klim Kostin #37 and Oskar Sundqvist #70 of the St Louis Blues while pursuing the puck
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with David Perron #57 of the St Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues readies the glove for the incoming puck
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the St Louis Blues moves the puck
Brayden Schenn #10 of the St Louis Blues deposits the puck into the net through a sea of opposing players
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets pestered by Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St Louis Blues
A falling Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St Louis Blues watches the puck being saved by Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Gerry Mayhew #20 of the Philadelphia Flyers and David Perron #57 of the St Louis Blues collide along the boards
Jake Walman #46 of the St Louis Blues emerges from behind the net with the puck while chased by Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against the St Louis Blues
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against a defending Justin Faulk #72 of the St Louis Blues
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Brayden Schenn #10 of the St Louis Blues into the boards
Ryan O'Reilly #90 of the St Louis Blues and Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Nick Seeler #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps defend the net with teammate Martin Jones #35
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues
Max Willman #71 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a shot off against Torey Krug #47 and Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues
Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the St Louis Blues sends the puck through the defending stick of Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers cradles the puck
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to muscle his way through Justin Faulk #72 and David Perron #57 of the St Louis Blues
Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues makes a glove save with bodies in front of him
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers along with Niko Mikkola #77 and Jordan Binnington #50 of the St Louis Blues react to the puck
Assisted coach Mike Van Ryn instructs the players during a timeout
David Perron #57 of the St Louis Blues congratulates Brandon Saad #20 for scoring an empty net goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Barbashev #49 of the St Louis Blues sandwiches Vladimir Tarasenko #91 while giving a congratulatory hug to Jordan Binnington #50
Ivan Barbashev #49, Pavel Buchnevich #89, and Klim Kostin #37 of the St Louis Blues are all smiles after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers