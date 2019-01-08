Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (01/07/2019)

-
-
Left Wing Jaden Schwartz (#17) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50) of the St Louis Blues faces a shot
-
-
Defenseman Vince Dunn (#29) of the St Louis Blues shoots the puck
-
-
Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the St Louis Blues knocks Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers off his skates with an open ice hit
-
-
Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko (#91) of the St Louis Blues stops to shake off Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Left Wing Jaden Schwartz (#17) of the St Louis Blues shoots the puck against a sliding Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Left Wing David Perron (#57) of the St Louis Blues gets held up by Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers while Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) gathers up the puck
-
-
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a block-stick save against Left Wing Pat Maroon (#7) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50) of the St Louis Blues makes a leg pad save
-
-
A fan wearing an Alex Pietrangelo (#27) jersey stands and bangs on the glass to celebrate a goal scored by Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Defenseman Vince Dunn (#29) of the St Louis Blues hits Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers and a fan reacts to the hit
-
-
Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the St Louis Blues gets sandwiched by Goalie Carter Hart (#79) and Defenseman Christian Folin (#26) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues defends the blueline against an attacking Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9)
-
-
Defenseman Colton Parayko (#55) of the St Louis Blues clears Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers out of the crease for teammate Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50)
-
-
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck through Center Ivan Barbashev (#49) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, shoots the puck during the mites on ice game
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, attempts to screen announcer Lou Nolan from calling the mites on ice game
-
-
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues battle for position in front the front
-
-
Defenseman Colton Parayko (#55) of the St Louis Blues passes the puck out of his defensive zone
-
-
All eyes are on the puck. Players shown from left to right: Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (#41) of the St Louis Blues, Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers,Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues,Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, waves for a fan taking a photo with their cell phone
-
-
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against a shot by Left Wing Jaden Schwartz (#17) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dances with one of the Flyers cheerleaders during a break in the action
-
-
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers holds off Left Wing David Perron (#57) of the St Louis Blues
-
-
Center Ryan O’Reilly (#90) of the St Louis Blues falls to the ice while Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers turns to pursue the puck
-
-
Center Ryan O’Reilly (#90) of the St Louis Blues points to his teammate who scored against Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50) of the St Louis Blues makes a save against Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko (#91) of the St Louis Blues gets back checked by Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
Defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (#41) of the St Louis Blues congratulates Goalie Jordan Binnington (#50) of the St Louis Blues on earning a shutout in his first NHL start
-
-
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes off his skates in the locker room after the conclusion of the game
-
-
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers addresses a reporter during his post-game interview
The visiting St Louis Blues shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-0 during regulation. St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington earned the shutout in his first NHL start.
Three Star Selections:
1st Brayden Schenn (#10 STL)
2nd Jordan Binnington (#50 STL)
3rd David Perron (#57 STL)
Related