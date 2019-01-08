Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (01/07/2019)

The visiting St Louis Blues shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-0 during regulation. St Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington earned the shutout in his first NHL start.

Three Star Selections:

1st Brayden Schenn (#10 STL)

2nd Jordan Binnington (#50 STL)

3rd David Perron (#57 STL)