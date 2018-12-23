Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (12/22/2018)

Left Wing Nick Foligno (#71) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets logo adorns a white jersey
Goalie Joonas Korpisalo (#70) of the Columbus Blue Jackets reaches for a puck
Defenseman Seth Jones (#3) of the Columbus Blue Jackets extends his stick to defend against Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck
Defenseman David Savard (#58) of the Columbus Blue Jackets backchecks Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dressed as Santa holds up V sign while posing with a Flyers Ice Girl wearing a festive outfit and pom-poms
A pair of Flyers Ice Girls wearing festive outfits smile while clearing the ice surface of loose snow
Members of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets sends the puck to the side of the net while hounded by Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman David Savard (#58) of the Columbus Blue Jackets reach for the airborne puck
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty runs over top the logo at center ice
A mite wearing an orange jersey celebrates after scoring against the goalie in white
A mite gets a high-five from Gritty
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Cam Atkinson (#13) of the Columbus Blue Jackets jockey for position at the top of the crease
Left Wing Markus Hannikainen (#37) of the Columbus Blue Jackets pins Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards
Center Phil Varone (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores his first goal as a Philadelphia Flyer against a sprawling Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Phil Varone (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his goal along with the fans
Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) and Left Wing Artemi Panarin (#9) of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ryan Murray (#27), Right Wing Cam Atkinson (#13), and Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets huddle together to celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Anthony Duclair (#91) of the Columbus Blue Jackets moves the puck over his defensive blue line
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets knocked down by Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Linesman Derek Amell (#75) drops the puck for a face-off between Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty skates with a hockey stick while dressed as Santa Claus
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty scores against a mite
A pair of 17's, Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Brandon Dubinsky (#17) of the Columbus Blue Jackets, battle for the puck
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to squeeze between Left Wing Nick Foligno (#71) and Defenseman Zach Werenski (#8) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers grins while Left Wing Markus Hannikainen (#37) of the Columbus Blue Jackets gets shoved from behind by Center Travis Konecny (#11) and Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8)
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes a shot up high from Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save against Left Wing James van Riemsdyk (#25) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal
Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (12/22/2018)
The visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-3 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Cam Atkinson (#13 CBJ)
2nd Artemi Panarin (#9 CBJ)
3rd Sergei Bobrovsky (#72 CBJ)