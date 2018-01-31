Search
Home

PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Wild 1/30/2018

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 shootout Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.  (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)

No More Stories

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada. My home base for 2017-18 is Columbus/Cleveland. Each season I travel to different cities to feature teams not regularly covered by IH. I played hockey for the Ohio State women's club hockey team and have been playing hockey since the early 90s.

Related Posts