PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Stars 1/18/2018 Rachel Lewis January 18, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in a shootout Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Dillon Heatherington (DAL – 48) takes a solo lap to start off warmups as he makes his NHL debut. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) leads the rest of the Dallas Stars to the ice for warmups. Jason Spezza (DAL – 90) during warmups. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a glove save during warmups. Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) has a couple of fans in Columbus. Kari Lehtonen (DAL – 32) makes a save during warmups. Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) takes a shot on goal during warmups. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save against Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). Tyler Motte (CBJ – 64) checks John Klingberg (DAL – 3) into the boards. Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14) scores a goal against Ben Bishop (DAL – 30). This was Schroeder’s first goal as a Blue Jacket. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) and Tyler Pitlick (DAL – 18) race for the puck. Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) checks John Klingberg (DAL – 3) into the boards. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) takes to the ice to start the second period. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save against Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Tyler Pitlick (DAL – 18). A scrum breaks out amongst Blue Jackets and Stars players. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related