PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Panthers 11/15/2018 Rachel Lewis November 15, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) rocking the purple jersey and tape for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. David Savard (CBJ – 58) rocking a Movember mustache. Zac Dalpe (CBJ – 29) called up from the Cleveland Monsters in time for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Dalpe lost his mother to kidney cancer in 2015. J.F. Berube (CBJ – 35) called up from the Cleveland Monsters to replace a sick Sergei Bobrovsky. Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) during pregame introductions. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) during pregame introductions. Nick Bjugstad (FLA – 27) gets ready for the faceoff. Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) during a media timeout. Evgenii Dadonov (FLA – 63) keeps an eye on the play. Erin Simon of the Boren Brothers Ice Crew rocks a mustache for Movember. Frank Vatrano (FLA – 72) skates the puck away from Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27). Vincent Trocheck (FLA – 21) skates the puck past Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) and Alex Wennberg (CBJ – 10). Bogdan Kiselevich (FLA – 55) skates through the neutral zone. Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) skates the puck up the ice. Jonathan Huberdeau (FLA – 11) rocks a Movember mustache. Roberto Luongo (FLA – 1) makes a glove save. Roberto Luongo (FLA – 1) keeps an eye on the play. Bogdan Kiselevich (FLA – 55) skates the puck away from Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) knocks over Mike Hoffman (FLA – 68). Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) celebrates his goal. Aaron Ekblad (FLA – 5) gets ready for the faceoff. Roberto Luongo (FLA – 1) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Roberto Luongo (FLA – 1) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) slams Troy Brouwer (FLA – 22) to the ice.