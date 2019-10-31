PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Oilers 10/30/2019 Rachel Lewis October 30, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose a scary one on Hockey Halloween to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Mikko Koskinen (EDM – 19) during warmups. Connor McDavid (EDM – 97) during warmups. Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) passes the puck away from Jujhar Khaira (EDM – 16). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) keeps an eye on Sam Gagner (EDM – 89). The Wonder Women of the CBJ Ice Crew on Hockey Halloween. James Neal (EDM – 18) avoids blocking a shot on Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) appears to be getting a head start on Movember. Leon Draisaitl (EDM – 29) scores one of his two goals against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Leon Draisaitl (EDM – 29) celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Chiasson (EDM – 39) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (EDM – 93). CBJ Ice Crew member Alex Bokar dons a hot dog costume to shovel the boards at the start of intermission. Mike Smith (EDM – 41) awaits a faceoff. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8; not pictured) scores the Blue Jackets lone goal against Mike Smith (EDM – 41). Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) celebrates his goal. Mike Smith (EDM – 41) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) kicks the puck away from Oscar Klefbom (EDM – 77). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) sends Ethan Bear (EDM – 74) flying. CBJ mascot Stinger rides his magic carpet as Aladdin for Hockey Halloween. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) sprays himself down before the start of the third period. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) keeps an eye on the play. Jujhar Khaira (EDM – 16) pins David Savard (CBJ – 58) along the boards. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Patrick Russell (EDM – 52). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related