PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Maple Leafs 10/4/2019 Rachel Lewis October 4, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets drop their 2019-20 home opener 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday, October 4, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) David Savard (CBJ – 58) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener. Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) walks the blue carpet for the Blue Jackets 2019-20 home opener. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) emerges from the shadows during player introductions. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) enters the ice during player introductions. Alexandre Texier (CBJ – 42) enters the ice during player introductions. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) emerges from the shadows during player introductions. Frederik Andersen (TOR – 31) makes a stop against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Mitchell Marner (TOR – 16; not pictured) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) skates the puck up the ice. Emil Bemstrom (CBJ – 52) skates up the ice. Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) trips over a fallen Auston Matthews (TOR – 34). Auston Matthews (TOR – 34) skates up the ice. Cody Ceci (TOR – 83) celebrates his goal with Andreas Johnsson (TOR – 18) and Auston Matthews (TOR – 34). Auston Matthews (TOR – 34) skates the puck away from Riley Nash (CBJ – 20). David Savard (CBJ – 58) attempts to block a shot by John Tavares (TOR – 91) against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Morgan Rielly (TOR – 44) passes the puck up the ice. Auston Matthews (TOR – 34; not pictured) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70).