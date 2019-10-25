PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Hurricanes 10/24/2019 Rachel Lewis October 24, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in OT Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34) during pregame introductions. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) battles Joel Edmundson (CAR – 6) along the boards. Dougie Hamilton (CAR – 19) keeps an eye on the puck. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) looks for an opening to take a shot. Jordan Staal (CAR – 11) during a media timeout. Brett Pesce (CAR – 22) passes the puck past Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ -18). Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34) after a Hurricanes goal. Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34) makes a save against Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) takes a shot on the Hurricanes goal. Dougie Hamilton (CAR – 19) keeps an eye on the puck. Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) scores a goal against Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34). Jordan Staal (CAR – 11) nails Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the Blue Jackets bench. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) checks Nino Niederreiter (CAR – 21). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Nino Niederreiter (AR – 21). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores the game winner in OT against Petr Mrazek (CAR – 34). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) share an airborne celebratory hug. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related