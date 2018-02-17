PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Flyers 2/16/2018

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 2-1 in OT to the Philadelphia Flyers Friday, February 16, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Flyers last beat the Blue Jackets in Columbus December 13, 2005. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Shayne Gotisbehere (PHI – 53) during pre-game introductions.
Sean Couturier (PHI – 14) skates around the Flyers zone prior to the start of the 1st period.
Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) skates the puck past Sean Couturier (PHI – 14).
Andrew MacDonald (PHI – 47) awaits the faceoff.
Radko Gudas (PHI – 3) tries to skate the puck past Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38).
Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) checks Travis Konecny (PHI – 11) into the boards.
Michal Neuvirth (PHI – 30) makes a save against Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13).
Michal Neuvirth (PHI – 30) during a media timeout.
Michal Neuvirth (PHI – 30) makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28).
Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) keeps an eye on the faceoff.
Travis Konecny (PHI – 11) knocks over Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28).