PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Flyers 2/16/2018

The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 2-1 in OT to the Philadelphia Flyers Friday, February 16, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.  The Flyers last beat the Blue Jackets in Columbus December 13, 2005.  (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada. My home base for 2017-18 is Columbus/Cleveland. Each season I travel to different cities to feature teams not regularly covered by IH. I played hockey for the Ohio State women's club hockey team and have been playing hockey since the early 90s.

