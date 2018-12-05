PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Flames 12/4/2018 Rachel Lewis December 4, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Calgary Flames 9-6 Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Mike Smith (CGY – 41) during warmups. David Rittich (CGY – 33) makes a save during warmups. Mark Jankowski (CGY – 77) during warmups. Derek Ryan (CGY – 10) juggles a puck during warmups. James Neal (CGY – 18) cheesin’ during warmups. Johnny Gaudreau (CGY – 13) tosses a puck to a young Flames fan during warmups. Dalton Prout (CGY – 6) checks Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) into the boards. Johnny Gaudreau (CGY – 13) celebrates his goal, the first scored in the game. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save againt Mikael Backlund (CGY – 11). The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate Jewish Heritage Night and the third night of Hanukkah with the lighting of the hanukkiah. Travis Hamonic (CGY – 24) stops to look to pass the puck. A scuffle breaks out between Blue Jackets and Flames players in front of the Blue Jackets’ net. James Neal (CGY – 18) shoves Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) out of his way. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save againt Matthew Tkachuk (CGY – 19). Matthew Tkachuk (CGY – 19) scores a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) scores a goal against Mike Smith (CGY – 41). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) celebrates his goal with Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Elias Lindholm (CGY – 28) checks out a Timbit that had been tossed onto the ice prior to the start of the third period. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) checks Noah Hanifin (CGY – 55) into the boards. Mike Smith (CGY – 41) awaits the faceoff. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) watches the highlights of his hat trick goal. Dalton Prout (CGY – 6) keeps an eye on the play. Mark Jankowski (CGY – 77) wins the faceoff against Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) waits for a faceoff. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related