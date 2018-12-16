PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Ducks 12/15/2018 Rachel Lewis December 15, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in OT Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) John Gibson (ANA – 36) makes a save during warmups. Chad Johnson (ANA – 1) makes a save during warmups. Johnson was recently acquired from the St. Louis Blues. Josh Mahura (ANA – 76) during warmups. Columbus, OH native Kiefer Sherwood (ANA – 64) during warmups. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) leads the Blue Jackets onto the ice for pregame introductions. Ondrej Kase (ANA – 25) gets ready for a faceoff. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) wins the faceoff against Ondrej Kase (ANA – 25). Ondrej Kase (ANA – 25) races Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) for the puck. Daniel Sprong (ANA – 11) celebrates his goal. Sprong also scored the OT winning goal. Kiefer Sherwood (ANA – 64) checks Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the boards. David Savard (CBJ – 58) keeps Ryan Kesler (ANA – 17) away from the puck. Hampus Lindholm (ANA – 47) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) battle for the puck. Josh Manson (ANA – 42) knocks over Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). John Gibson (ANA – 36) gets ready for a faceoff. Jacob Larsson (ANA – 32) skates to join the play. Hampus Lindholm (ANA – 47) skates the puck through the Ducks zone. Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) and Josh Manson (ANA – 42) get in a shoving match. Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) readies for the faceoff. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related