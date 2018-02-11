PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Devils 2/10/2018

The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Night with a 6-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) sporting Pride Tape during warmups.
The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate Hockey Is For Everyone Night.
Former Miami University RedHawks Blake Coleman (NJ – 40) and Andy Greene (NJ – 6) during pregame introductions.
Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) and the teams are joined by members of various diverse hockey organizations celebrating Hockey Is For Everyone.
Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) sends snow flying as he stops to pass the puck.
Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) looks to pass the puck.
Brian Boyle (NJ – 11) checks Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the New Jersey bench.
Taylor Hall (NJ – 9) shows frustration after receiving a penalty for holding.
Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) attempts to shoot the puck towards Keith Kinkaid (NJ – 1).
Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) and Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) tangle with Will Butcher (NJ – 8) and Ben Lovejoy (NJ – 12).
Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) is the Hockey Is For Everyone Ambassador representing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) skates his way through the zone. Anderson had a goal in the game.
Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) keeps an eye on the play. Foligno had a goal in the game.
Andy Greene (NJ – 6) skates the puck into the Blue Jackets zone.
Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) skates the puck out of the Blue Jackets zone.
John Moore (NJ – 2) awaits the faceoff.
Keith Kinkaid (NJ – 1) makes a save against Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13).
Keith Kinkaid (NJ – 1) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18).