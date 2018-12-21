PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Devils 12/20/2018 Rachel Lewis December 20, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Kyle Palmieri (NJ – 21) and Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) get physical. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a stick save. Mackenzie Blackwood (NJ – 29) during a media timeout. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores a penalty shot goal against Mackenzie Blackwood (NJ – 29). David Savard (CBJ – 58) plows over a NJ Devils player. Will Butcher (NJ – 8) gets ready for a faceoff. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) skates the puck past Sami Vatanen (NJ – 45). Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) and Steven Santini (NJ – 16) collide along the boards. Mackenzie Blackwood (NJ – 29) during a media timeout. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) during a media timeout. Sami Vatanen (NJ – 45) flies into Markus Hannikainen (CBJ – 37). Mackenzie Blackwood (NJ – 29) keeps an eye on the play. Andy Greene (NJ – 6) gets ready for a faceoff. Blake Coleman (NJ – 20) shoots the puck at Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) and Jesper Bratt (NJ – 63) race for the puck. Travis Zajac (NJ – 19) passes the puck past Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8). Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) chats with NHL referee Tim Peel (20) at the end of a media timeout. David Savard (CBJ – 58) knocks Kyle Palmieri (NJ – 21) off the puck. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) during a media timeout. John Quenneville (NJ – 47) keeps an eye on the play. Brian Boyle (NJ – 11) and Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) race for the puck in the corner. Brian Boyle (NJ – 11) passes the puck past Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) during a media timeout. Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) wins the faceoff against Travis Zajac (NJ – 19). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related