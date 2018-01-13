PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Canucks 1/12/2018 Rachel Lewis January 12, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 Friday, January 12, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) during warmups. Anders Nilsson (VAN – 31) has a laugh during warmups. Sven Baertschi (VAN – 47) during warmups. Baertschi had a goal in the Canucks win. Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) blocks a shot. Brock Boeser (VAN – 6) looks to make a pass. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) keeps a close eye on the puck on the stick of Markus Grandlund (VAN – 60). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Markus Grandlund (VAN – 60). Sam Gagner (VAN – 89) bounces off Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14) keeps an eye on the play. Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) skates the puck around the Blue Jackets net. Jack Johnson (CBJ – 7) slams Alexander Edler (VAN – 23) into the Blue Jackets bench. Ben Hutton (VAN – 27) chats with Henrik Sedin (VAN – 33) before a faceoff. Ben Hutton (VAN – 27) passes the puck over the stick of Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) faces off against Henrik Sedin (VAN – 33). Christopher Tanev (VAN – 8) has just passed the puck. Former Blue Jacket Sam Gagner (VAN – 89) makes his return to Columbus. Jacob Markstrom (VAN – 25) awaits the faceoff. A young Blue Jackets fan pokes fun at his seat location. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related