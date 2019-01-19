PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Canadiens 1/18/2019

The Montreal Canadiens ruin the Columbus Blue Jackets chance at a 5-game winning streak with a 4-1 win Friday, January 18, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Canadiens are now on a 4-game winning streak. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Matthew Peca (MTL – 63) tosses a puck to a fan.
Carey Price (MTL – 31) makes a glove save during warmups.
Mike Reilly (MTL – 28) during warmups.
Kenny Agostino (MTL – 47) during warmups.
Max Domi (MTL – 13) smiles at fans during warmups.
Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) during warmups in a military-themed jersey for Blue Jackets Military Appreciation Night.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi (MTL – 15) during warmups.
The Blue Jackets celebrate Military Appreciation Night.
Max Domi (MTL – 13) faces off against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18).
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) skates up the ice.
Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) crashes into Michael Chaput (MTL – 43).
Brendan Gallagher (MTL – 11) checks Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the boards.