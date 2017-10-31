PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Bruins 10/30/2017 Rachel Lewis October 30, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins in a 4-3 shootout Monday, October 30, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Columbus native Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) during warmups. Zane McIntyre (BOS – 31) during warmups. David Pastrnak (BOS – 88) tosses a puck to an “old lady” fan. Tuukka Rask (BOS – 40) during pregame introductions. Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) hip checks Charlie McAvoy (BOS – 73). Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) knocks Torey Krug (BOS – 47) off the puck. Blue Jackets mascot Stinger gets in the Halloween spirit as “Where’s Waldo?” Zdeno Chara (BOS – 33) fights Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) holds off Brad Marchand (BOS – 63) in the neutral zone. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) awaits the faceoff. Jake DeBrusk (BOS – 74) keeps Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) from the puck. Tyler Motte (CBJ – 64) celebrates his goal. Motte was called up to the Blue Jackets from their AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters prior to this game. Sean Kuraly (BOS – 52) faces off against Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17). Blue Jackets Boren Brothers Ice Crew member Ashley laughs at the fan dressed as one of the ice girls for Halloween. David Pastrnak (BOS – 88) beats Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) to the puck. Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) passes the puck up the boards. Torey Krug (BOS – 47) awaits the faceoff. Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) faces off against Patrice Bergeron (BOS – 37). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) skates through the zone. Tuukka Rask (BOS – 40) makes a save against Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9). Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) scores in the shootout. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related