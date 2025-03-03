PHOTO GALLERY: 3/1/2025 NHL Stadium Series Blue Jackets v. Red Wings
by Rachel Lewis | Mar 3, 2025
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Ohio State alums O.A.R. perform during the pre-game pep rally with the OSU Pep Band.
Ohio State alums O.A.R. perform during the pre-game pep rally with the OSU Pep Band.
Ohio State alums O.A.R. perform during the pre-game pep rally with the OSU Pep Band.
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex DeBrincat (DET – 93) shoots on Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Patrick Kane (DET – 88).
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) skates the puck away from Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8).
Sean Kuraly (CBJ – 7).
Alex DeBrincat (DET – 93).
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Dylan Larkin (DET – 71).
Patrick Kane (DET – 88).
Alex DeBrincat (DET – 93) scores a goal against Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90).
Joe Veleno (DET – 90).
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Vladimir Tarasanko (DET – 11).
Mathieu Olivier (CBJ – 24) celebrates his goal.
Cam Talbot (DET – 39).
Mathieu Olivier (CBJ – 24) tussles with Joe Veleno (DET – 90).
Mathieu Olivier (CBJ – 24) tussles with Joe Veleno (DET – 90).
Kirill Marchenko (CBJ – 86) keeps the puck away from Ben Chiarot (DET – 8) and Moritz Seider (DET – 53).
Mikael Pyyhtia (CBJ – 82) passes the puck up the boards past Erik Gustafsson (DET – 56).
Erik Gustafsson (DET – 56) checks Mikael Pyyhtia (CBJ – 82) into the Red Wings bench.
Moritz Seider (DET – 53) checks Dmitri Voronkov (CBJ – 10) into the boards.
Cam Talbot (DET – 39).
Dmitri Voronkov (CBJ – 10).
Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) and Joe Veleno (DET – 90) keep an eye on the puck.
Justin Danforth (CBJ – 17) scores a goal against Cam Talbot (DET – 39).
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) is named First Star of the Game.
Sean Kuraly (CBJ – 7).