PHOTO GALLERY: 3/1/2025 NHL Stadium Series Blue Jackets v. Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Saturday, March 1, 2025 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH in front of a crowd of 94,751. This was the first outdoor NHL game to be held in Columbus, the first outdoor game for the Blue Jackets and the second largest crowd to attend an NHL game. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)