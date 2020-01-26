PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Day 2 1/25/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.
January 25, 2020
Prior to the 2020 All-Star game, musical band Green Day held a concert outside prior to the game and played on the ice during the second intermission. The Pacific Division won the title over the Atlantic Division. David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins was named MVP.
Former St. Louis Blues player Brett Hull pumps up the crowd prior to the Green Day performance outside of the Enterprise Center.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Mike Dirnt of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Hunter, Edmonton Oilers mascot.
Bernie, Colorado Avalanche mascot.
Howler, Arizona Coyotes mascot.
Tommy Hawk, Chicago Blackhawks mascot.
Blades, Boston Bruins mascot.
Louie, St. Louis Blues mascot.
AWOLNATION performs during player introductions.
Anthony Duclair (ATL/OTT – 10) during player introductions.
Tyler Seguin (CEN/DAL – 91) during player introductions.
Laila Anderson, a young fan “adopted” by the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19, announces the Blues All-Stars.
Hunter, Edmonton Oilers mascot, makes a new friend.
Seth Jones (MET/CBJ – 3) keeps the puck away from Shea Weber (ATL/MTL – 6).
Gritty, Philadelphia Flyers mascot, stares down Anthony Duclair (ATL/OTT – 10).
Metropolitan Division Head Coach Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals and Honorary Captain, actor and St. Louis Blues superfan, Jon Hamm.
Tristan Jarry (MET/PIT – 35) makes a save.
Seth Jones (MET/CBJ – 3) and Anthony Duclair (ATL/OTT – 10) have a laugh.
Jordan Binnington (CEN/STL – 50) watches the play on the ice.
Jacob Markstrom (PAC/VAN – 25) makes a save.
Jacob Markstrom (PAC/VAN – 25) keeps an eye on the play on the ice.
Central Division Head Coach Craig Berube of the St. Louis Blues and Honorary Captain, former St. Louis Blues player, Brett Hull.
Jacob Markstrom (PAC/VAN – 25) makes a save against Mark Scheifele (CEN/WPG – 55).
Patrick Kane (CEN/CHI – 88) scores a goal against David Rittich (PAC/CGY – 33).
Connor Hellebuyck (CEN/WPG – 37) fails to make a save.
Tomas Hertl (PAC/SJ – 48) scores an easy goal against Connor Hellebuyck (CEN/WPG – 37).
Elias Pettersson (PAC/VAN – 40) skates the puck away from Mark Scheifele (CEN/WPG – 55).
A Zamboni with a Green Day paint job.
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.
Mike Dirnt of Green Day.
Green Day performs during the second intermission.
Tre Cool of Green Day.
Mike Dirnt of Green Day.
Mike Dirnt of Green Day.
Quinn Hughes (PAC/VAN – 43) scores a goal against Frederik Anderson (ATL/TOR – 88).
Jacob Markstrom (PAC/VAN – 25) makes a save.
David Pastrnak (ATL/BOS – 88) scores a goal against Jacob Markstrom (PAC/VAN – 25).
Andrei Vasilevskiy (ATL/TB – 88) makes a save against Connor McDavid (PAC/EDM – 97).
Tyler Bertuzzi (ATL/DET – 59) scores a goal against David Rittich (PAC/CGY – 33).
Atlantic Division Head Coach Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins and Honorary Captain, actress and St. Louis Blues superfan, Jenna Fischer.
The Pacific Division celebrates their championship win.
David Pastrnak (ATL/BOS – 88) is named the MVP.
