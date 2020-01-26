Search
Home

PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Day 2 1/25/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.

 

January 25, 2020

Prior to the 2020 All-Star game, musical band Green Day held a concert outside prior to the game and played on the ice during the second intermission.  The Pacific Division won the title over the Atlantic Division.  David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins was named MVP.

 

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

All photos are owned and copyrighted by Rachel Lewis, not InsideHockey.com. Authorization to use Rachel Lewis' photos for anything not affiliated with InsideHockey.com must be obtained from Rachel Lewis. Unauthorized use of Rachel Lewis' photos is subject to legal action. Photos for Editorial Use Only can be obtained from www.tripledekephotography.com. I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada.

Related Posts