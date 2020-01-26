PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend Day 2 1/25/2020

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend takes place at the Enterprise Center, home of the 2020 Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, in St. Louis, MO January 24 – 25.

Prior to the 2020 All-Star game, musical band Green Day held a concert outside prior to the game and played on the ice during the second intermission. The Pacific Division won the title over the Atlantic Division. David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins was named MVP.