PHOTO GALLERY: 2/28/25 NHL Stadium Series Practices
by Rachel Lewis | Mar 3, 2025
2/28/2025: The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings hold practices for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. This is the first outdoor NHL game to take place in Columbus and the 1st NHL outdoor game to feature the Blue Jackets. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cole Sillinger (CBJ – 4). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cole Sillinger (CBJ – 4). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Ivan Provorov (CBJ -9). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Mikael Pyyhtia (CBJ – 82). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Jordan Harris (CBJ – 22). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Sean Kuraly (CBJ – 7). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Sean Kuraly (CBJ – 7). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Sean Kuraly (CBJ – 7). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Erik Gudbranson (CBJ – 44). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Daniil Tarasov (CBJ – 40). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Daniil Tarasov (CBJ – 40). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Ivan Provorov (CBJ -9). The Columbus Blue Jackets hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex Lyon (DET – 34). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex Lyon (DET – 34), Vladimir Tarasanko (DET – 11) . The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex DeBrincat (DET – 93). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Albert Johansson (DET – 20). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cam Talbot (DET – 39). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Patrick Kane (DET – 88). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Jeff Petry (DET – 46). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Elmer Soderblom (DET – 85). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Erik Gustafsson (DET – 56). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex Lyon (DET – 34). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan. The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cam Talbot (DET – 39). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cam Talbot (DET – 39). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cam Talbot (DET – 39). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Alex DeBrincat (DET – 93). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Tyler Motte (DET – 14). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
J.T. Compher (DET – 37). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Tyler Motte (DET – 14). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
J.T. Compher (DET – 37). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Patrick Kane (DET – 88). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Tyler Motte (DET – 14). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Cam Talbot (DET – 39). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
Dylan Larkin (DET – 71). The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)
The Detroit Red Wings hold practice for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Friday, February 28, 2025 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – InsideHockey)