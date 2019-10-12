Phil Kessel is marches on and on.

KESSEL CLIMBS NHL’S ALL-TIME CONSECUTIVE GAMES PLAYED LIST

Coyotes forward Phil Kessel skated in his 777th consecutive regular-season game dating to Nov. 3, 2009, passing Craig Ramsay (776 GP; March 27, 1973 – Feb. 10, 1983) for the seventh-longest streak in NHL history.

* Kessel’s 777th consecutive regular-season game and 999th of his career overall came exactly 32 years since Doug Jarvis extended his League-record “Ironman” streak to 964 contests on Oct. 10, 1987, in what would be his final NHL appearance.

KESSEL EXPECTED TO REACH 1,000-GAME MILESTONE

Coyotes forward Phil Kessel is expected to skate in the 1,000th regular-season game of his NHL career later today. Kessel (32 years, 10 days) is set to become the third-youngest active player to reach the 1,000-game milestone, behind only Patrick Marleau on Jan. 17, 2011 (31 years, 124 days) and Anze Kopitar on April 1, 2019 (31 years, 222 days).