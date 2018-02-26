Penn State vs. Minnesota (Game 2)

No. 18 Penn State Sweeps No. 8 Minnesota for the First Time to Earn Home Ice in Big Ten Quarters With 5-2 Victory.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Freshman Alex Limoges (Winchester, Va.) set a career-high with a pair of goals and one assist for a three-point night to lead No. 18 Penn State past No. 8 Minnesota, 5-2, in Big Ten Conference action this evening to close out the regular season inside Pegula Ice Arena.

The weekend sweep is the first-ever for the Nittany Lions against Minnesota and by taking three-of-four games and nine of a possible 12 total points against the Gophers this season they secured their first-ever series victory against Minnesota.

Penn State improves to 16-13-5 on the year and 9-10-5-2 in conference action while the Gophers fall to 19-15-2 overall and 10-12-2-1 in the Big Ten.

With the victory, Penn State secures the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten and will host No. 5 Minnesota next weekend in a best-of-three quarterfinal series in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday and Saturday with game three if necessary set for Sunday.

