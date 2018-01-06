Ovi Lifts Capitals Past Hurricanes

ALEX OVECHKIN (8) celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
JUSTIN WILLIAMS (14) takes a shot during a game against the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
SEBASTIAN AHO (20) slides across the ice after being tripped by Washington Capitals player TOM WILSON (43) during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
BRADEN HOLTBY (70) grabs a drink of water during a stoppage of play against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
TEUVO TERAVAINEN (86) puts a shot on goal during a game against the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
CAM WARD (30) slides across the crease in anticipation of a shot during a game against the Washington Capitals. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
PHIL DI GIUSEPPE (34) battles for a puck along the boards with BROOKS ORPIK (44) during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
ALEX OVECHKIN (8) puts a shot on goal during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
JOAKIM NORDSTROM (42) of the Carolina Hurricanes shields the puck from Washington Capitals forward NICKLAS BACKSTROM during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
TEUVO TERAVAINEN (86) and BRETT PESCE (22) celebrate after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
JUSTIN WILLIAMS (14) checks ALEX CHIASSON (39) off of the puck during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
DIMITRY ORLOV (9) skates the puck behind the net during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
BRADEN HOLTBY (70) of the Washington Capitals makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
ALEX OVECHKIN (8) of the Washington Capitals and JUSTIN WILLIAMS (14) of the Carolina Hurricanes skate through the zone during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
VICTOR RASK (49) protects the puck from Washington Capitals player JAY BEAGLE during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
VICTOR RASK (49) scores after stealing the puck in front the net during a game against the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.
JORDAN STAAL(11) checks opponent BROOKS ORPIK (44) while battling for the puck during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in overtime.