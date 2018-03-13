Alexander The Great’s life was over by the time he was 32. Though abbreviated, he enjoyed a life that included triumph and a rise to power. Also 32, Alexander Ovechkin, who often shares the same alias, is at the point where his game could understandably decline. But for this Alex, that’s just not the case. Monday night versus the Jets was another reminder of this.

After tallying one goal in the first, Ovechkin added another 3:52 into the second period–good enough for his 600th in his career. In doing so, he became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to score 600 goals in under 1,000 games (990); the first Russian to net 600 and the fourth European to reach the feat joining Jaromir Jagr, Jari Kurri and Teemu Selanne.

Ovechkin’s goals (41 and 42 on the season) add to what will be the ninth time in which he’s scored 40 or more goals. With 12 games remaining in the Capitals season, he could also climb to 50 -plus for the sixth time in his career and fourth time in five seasons. No player has more goals since the 1998-99 season, despite of the fact that number 8’s first season came in 2005-06.

Drafted first overall in 2004, Ovechkin won the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie in 2006 with a 52-goal and 106-point season. He’s added other hardware: one Art Ross (most points); three Lester Pearson/Ted Lindsay’s (most outstanding selected by NHLPA); three Hart’s (season MVP); and six Maurice Rocket Richard’s (most goals/season).

In 2008, he signed a 13-year, $124 million contract with Washington. He’ll be 35 at the expiration of the deal but looks like he’s got plenty left in the tank to play well beyond then and more so, produce at a high level.