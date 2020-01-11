Omaha vs North Dakota in Pictures

Grand Forks, ND — The University of North Dakota lost 6-3 to the Omaha Mavericks It was UND’s first loss since October 19, 2019 (2-1 loss to Minnesota State). UND was on a 13-game winning streak at home (dating back to last March) and lost at home for the first time in 321 days.

With the loss, the Fighting Hawks are 16-2-2 and 7-1-1 in the NCHC. The Hawks remain in first place, one point ahead of the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs. Sophomore goalie Adam Scheel had a tough night letting in four goals on 11 shots.