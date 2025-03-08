Omaha and North Dakota in Pictures, a Few Thoughts

by | Mar 8, 2025

Grand Forks, ND — The UND hockey team won for only the second time on Friday night in 2025 (2-6-1). With the win, UND improves on 8-8-1 on Friday nights. The Hawks also broke a three-game losing streak to Omaha Mavericks with a 3-1 win. Carter Wilkie continued his torrid pace, scoring his 10th point in the last 10 games (4g-6a–10pts). Freshman forward Sacha Boisvert scored his sixth goal in the last five games (6g-1a–7pts). UND has a 15-1-1 record this season when leading after two periods. UND sophomore defenseman Jake Livanavage recorded his seventh multipoint game of the season with two assists. You can click on an image, which will start the slide show.

 

Dylan James

Jubenvill, Wiebe and Wilkie

Abram Wiebe

Ben Strinden

Carter Wilkie -2

Carter Wilkie

Carter Wilkie

Dane Montgomery -2

Dane Montgomery

Dylan James

Jake Livanavage -2

Jake Livanavage

Jayden Jubenvill

Jayden Perron -2

Jayden Perron

Looks like holding

Ludtke and Wiebe

Mac Swanson

MacDonald and Strathmann

Net-front collision -1

Net-front collision

Sacha Boisvert Faceoff

Schmaltz Injury -1

Schmaltz Injury

Scrum

Semptimphelter and Strathmann

Simon Latkocy

Simon Latkoczy

Simon Latkoczy

TJ Save

TJ Semptimphelter

TJ Semptimpphelter

TJ. Semptimphelter -2

