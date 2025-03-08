Omaha and North Dakota in Pictures, a Few Thoughts

Grand Forks, ND — The UND hockey team won for only the second time on Friday night in 2025 (2-6-1). With the win, UND improves on 8-8-1 on Friday nights. The Hawks also broke a three-game losing streak to Omaha Mavericks with a 3-1 win. Carter Wilkie continued his torrid pace, scoring his 10th point in the last 10 games (4g-6a–10pts). Freshman forward Sacha Boisvert scored his sixth goal in the last five games (6g-1a–7pts). UND has a 15-1-1 record this season when leading after two periods. UND sophomore defenseman Jake Livanavage recorded his seventh multipoint game of the season with two assists. You can click on an image, which will start the slide show.