The crowd awaits the beginning of the Championship game
Players celebrate with the trophy
The 2020 Beanpot Champions
The team celebrates a victory
NU players throw their helmets in celebration
#28 Solow and #25 McDonough celebrate NU’s victory
NU #25 McDonough celebrates after Northeastern’s championship-winning goal
NU #17 Filipe shoulders up against BU #26 Kotkansalo
An overtime puck drop
NU #21 Demelis
Tensions begin to rise in the first overtime period
BU #31 Tucket takes a breather from an intense game
NU #9 Madden looks for a pass
BU #16 Mastrosimone looks to bring the play back down to the other goal
Puck drop
NU celebrations
NU celebrates a goal
NU celebrates its fourth goal
NU players celebrate a goal with teammates
NU celebrates its third goal
A third-period puck drop
The 68th Beanpot Championship game
#21 Demelis takes a sharp turn on the ice
#25 Stevens gets his shoulder into the play
BU #25 Stevens gains control after the puck drop
BU players wait for the puck drop
BU scrambles to play defense
BU #2 McCarthy clears the puck
BU players circle round the goal
BU #25 Stevens jumps to defend the goal
NU #15 Jozefek waits for a pass
Players battle for the puck
NU #28 Lerario outmaneuvers his opponent
Bu #23 Fensore takes the puck up the ice
#7 Picking waits for a pass
NU #19 Hughes goes for the puck
NU #19 Hughes pushes off his opponents
BU #32 Skoog looks to pass to #4 Farrance
Crowd waits in anticipation
BU lines up to hear the starting lineup
