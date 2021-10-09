North Dakota vs. Niagara In Pictures.

The University of North Dakota kicked off the season with an impressive 6-2 victory over Niagara University. The Fighting Hawks scored three goals in the first, two in the second, and one in the third period to race past the Purple Eagles. The Purple Eagles were never really in the game. The Hawks took flight in the first period and never looked back.

Four UND players had multi-point games: Riese Gaber, three assists, Jake Sanderson goal and an assist, Jake Schmaltz goal and an assist, and newcomer Ashton Calder two goals and an assist. For my post-game story, you can click this link. You can also read my thoughts on the Big Ten losing three out of four games to Atlantic Hockey Foes.

The same two teams play on Saturday at 6:07 PM.

