Niklas Kronwall announced his retirement after a 15-year career with the Detroit Red Wings. He plans to stay with the Red Wings and joins general manager Steve Yzerman’s management team as an advisor.

Kronwall won the Stanley Cup in 2008. The 38-year-old defenseman played in 953 regular-season games and tallied 432 regular-points (83 goals, 349 assists). He added five goals and 42 assists in 109 post-season games.

In the video below, Kronwall shared his thoughts on his Red Wings career and future plans.

“I was a 22-year-old kid when I came over from Sweden,” Kronwall said. “Now at 38, I have my own family here. Detroit has become home for us.

“There have been ups and some downs during my time here. Wearing the winged wheel on my chest was and always will be a huge honor.”