By 3 p.m. EST Monday, players will know which of the 31 NHL teams logo will appear on their checks. Equally, we figure to have some idea of how the contenders and playoff hopefuls stack up for what’s ahead and how sellers have helped improve their future odds. It’s the trade deadline and this is the preview of the day ahead.

The list assembled below is a collection, by team, of the most likely players/assets to be moved.

Before (or as you review this list), three storylines that may be of most intrigue throughout the day.

  1. The Minnesota Wild, listed below with three players potentially to be had including pending UFA, Alex Galchenyuk. But most interesting are the pair of defensemen with term–Jonas Brodin (free agent in 2021) and Matt Dumba (2023). Both have puck-moving abilities and play a lot of minutes–north of 20 minutes. The production is down on Dumba, who tallied 50 points in 2017-18, but first-year GM, Bill Guerin could still get a nice return for both members of his blue line. What will be interesting is to see whether he acts now or waits for the summer for these potential moves.
  2. What, if anything, could happen with the pair of holdout’s. That being Edmonton winger, Jesse Pulujarvi and Jets’ defenseman, Dustin Byfuglien. Pulujarvi, selected fourth overall in 2016, is ineligible to play in the NHL this season after failing the restricted free agent failed sign a contract. He won’t be able to help this season, but has encouraging numbers in the top pro league in Finland scoring 49 points in as many games. With 71 points the Oilers sit third in the NHL’s Pacific division–three points behind the division-leading Golden Knights and one point ahead of the Coyotes, first in the wild card as of Sunday. Edmonton has games-in-hand on both and could be in a primed position to add to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s cause. Winnipeg, who as of Sunday holds the second wild card spot with 69 points, might also feel the pressure to act–and already has with the additions of Dylan DeMelo and Cody Eakin in recent days. Byfuglien, 34, contemplated retirement and subsequently decided not to report to the club this season and is currently suspended by the club. It seems as if he is to return to the NHL, he won’t do it for the Jets. As such, the defensemen, who has also played forward, could be added to a team for now (pending a physical) or next season. He’s a hefty ticket at nearly $8 million, but is one season removed from a 45-point showing in 69 games.
  3. Lastly, what ultimately happens with the teams that appear poised to be the biggest contenders come May and June? The Penguins added Jason Zucker; Elsewhere, Blake Coleman is a versatile add to the Lightning; And the Canucks picked up Tyler Toffoli in hopes of keeping pace in what could be a crazy finish in the super-close Pacific and Western Conference. But what does the likes of the Avalanche, Bruins, Blues, Stars, Caps and Golden Knights do to position themselves better for the postseason? Could this mean we see more “hockey trades” and unexpected casualties with term? And how might others like the Maple Leafs respond to their team’s inconsistent play as of late? Answers we’ll know soon enough.

 

NHL TRADE BOARD:

(Salary information from CapFriendly.)

Club     Name               Pos      Age      Line                

ANA     Derek Grant       W/C      29        40—14-6=20      $700,000 (UFA)

ANA     Adam Henrique  C          30        61—21-12=33    $5.825M (2024 UFA)

ANA     Josh Manson     D          28        42—1-5=6         $4.1M (2022 UFA)

ANA     Ryan Miller        G          39        18—7-6-3REC (0.907 / 3.06 GAA) $1.125M (UFA)

BOS     Anders Bjork      W         23        55—9-10=19      $925,000 (RFA)

BOS     Danton Heinen   F          24        58—7-15=22      $2.8M (2021 RFA)

BOS     2020 Second Round Pick

BOS     2021 Second Round Pick

BUF      Michael Frolik    W         32        54—6-7=13       $4.3M (UFA)

BUF      Zemgus Girgensons C/W 26        61—11-5=16      $1.6M (UFA)

BUF      Rasmus Ristolainen D     25        61—5-26=31      $5.4M (2022 UFA)

BUF      Evan Rodrigues C/W      26        38—5-4=9         $2M (2020 RFA)

BUF      Connor Sheary   W         27        54—9-10=19      $3M (2020 UFA)

CGY     Travis Hamonic  D          29        50—3-9=12       $3.857M (UFA) **IR**

CGY     2020 Second Round Pick

CGY     2021 Second Round Pick

CAR     Trevor van Riemsdyk D   28        42—1-6=7         $2.3M (UFA)

CAR     A 2020 First Round Pick (**Own Toronto’s and their own)

CAR     A 2020 Second Round Pick (**Own NY Rangers and their own)

CHI       Corey Crawford  G          35        31—11-16-3REC (0.915 / 2.82 GAA) $6M (UFA)

CHI       Erik Gustafsson  D          27        59—6-20=26      $1.2M (UFA)

CHI       Robin Lehner     G          28        33—16-10-5REC (0.918 / 3.01 GAA) $5M (UFA)

CHI       Brandon Saad    W/C      31        49—18-10=28    $6M (2021 UFA)

COL     Tyson Jost         F          21        58—5-11=16      $885,833 (RFA)

COL     Connor Timmins D          21        34—3-20=23 (AHL) $925,000 (2021 RFA)

COL     2020 First Round Pick

COL     2021 First Round Pick

COL     2021 Second Round Pick

DAL      2021 Second Round Pick

DET      Andreas Athanasiou F     25        46—10-14=24    $3M (RFA)

DET      Mike Green        D          34        48—3-8=11       $5.375M (UFA)

EDM     Sam Gagner      C/W      30        35—5-7=12       $3.15M (UFA)

EDM     Jesse Pulujarvi   W         21        49—21-28=49 (SM-Liiga) Inel. (RFA)

EDM     2020 Second Round Pick

FLA      Mike Hoffman    W         30        62—24-27=51    $5.188M (UFA)

LA        Jeff Carter         C/W      35        60—17-10=27    $5.273M (2022 UFA)

LA        Trevor Lewis      C/W      33        48—3-6=9         $2M (UFA)

MIN      Jonas Brodin     D          26        60—2-22=24      $4.167M (2021 UFA)

MIN      Matt Dumba       D          25        60—4-17=21      $6M (2023 UFA)

MIN      Alex Galchenyuk W/C      26        50—6-14=20      $4.9M (UFA)

MTL      Max Domi          C/W      24        64—15-25=40    $3.150M (RFA)

MTL      Ilya Kovalchuk    W         36        39—9-13=22      $700,000 (UFA) [UPDATE: Kovalchuk Traded to Washington]

MTL      Jeff Petry           D          32        64—9-28=37      $5.5M (2021 UFA)

MTL      Nate Thompson C          35        63—4-10=14      $1M (UFA)

MTL      Mikael Granlund C/W      27        55—15-11=26    $5.750M (UFA)

NSH     Kyle Turris         C          30        54—9-19=28      $6M (2024 UFA)

NJ        Louis Domingue G          27        16—3-8-2REC (0.882 / 3.79 GAA) $1.150M (UFA)

NJ        Kyle Palmieri      W         29        57—22-20=42    $4.650M (2021 UFA)

NJ        Damon Severson D        25        61—8-19=27      $4.166M (2023 UFA)

NJ        Wayne Simmonds W      31        61—8-16=24      $5M (UFA)

NJ        Sami Vatanen    D          28        47—5-18=23      $4.875M (UFA) **IR**

NYI       Josh Ho-Sang    W/C      24        10—1-1=2 15—2-7=9 (AHL) $874,125 (RFA)

NYI       2020 First Round Pick

NYI       2020 Second Round Pick

NYR     Jesper Fast       W         28        60—11-16=27    $1.850M (UFA)

NYR     Chris Kreider      W         28        60—24-21=45    $4.625M (UFA)

OTT      Craig Anderson  G          38        29—9-14-2REC (0.901 / 3.21 GAA) $4.75M (UFA)

OTT      Tyler Ennis        F          30        61—14-19=33    $800,000 (UFA)

OTT      Ron Hainsey      D          38        55—1-10=11      $3.5M (UFA)

OTT      Vladislav Namestnikov F 27        56—13-12=25    $3.250M (UFA)

OTT      Jean-Gabriel Pageau C   27        60—24-16=40    $3.1M (UFA)

PHI       Shayne Gostisbehere D  26        41—5-7=12       $4.5 M (2023 UFA)

PHI       2020 Second Round Pick

PIT       Jack Johnson     D          33        59—3-8=11       $3.25M (2023 UFA)

SJ        Melker Karlsson W/C      29        56—5-5=10       $2M (UFA)

SJ        Joe Thornton     C          40        62—4-23=27      $2M (UFA)

STL      2020 First Round Pick

STL      2021 Second Round Pick

TB        2020 First Round Pick

TB        2020 Second Round Pick

TOR     Tyson Barrie      D          28        63—5-30=35      $2.750M (UFA)

TOR     Kasperi Kapanen W        23        62—12-23=35    $3.2M (2022 RFA)

VAN     Loui Eriksson     W         34        42—6-6=12       $6M (2022 UFA)

VAN     Troy Stecher      D          25        61—4-10=14      $2.325M (RFA)

VGK     2020 Second Round Pick (PIT)

WPG    Dustin Byfuglien D          34        did not play        $7.6M (2021 UFA)

WPG    Dmitry Kulikov    D          29        44—1-8=9         $4.333M (UFA)

