NHL Seattle broke ground today for their new training facility, headquarters and community rinks. The 180,000-square-foot venue will be finished in late 2021.

At the ceremony at the Northgate Mall area in Seattle, Tod Leiweke, NHL Seattle CEO, described additional plans to develop the area with a hotel, offices and residential spaces.

The new facility will feature:

3 sheets of ice, all open for community use.

Rink 1 will be the team rink and has space for 1000 spectators.

Rinks 2 and 3 have space for 400 viewers each.

There will be 14 community-use locker rooms. Team spaces include locker rooms and state of the art strength and conditioning areas, as well team administration.

There will be a team store and a restaurant on site.

NHL Seattle is working on programing the rink to include: Adult leagues Youth Leagues Learn to Skate Learn to Play Hockey Skill Development Camps/Clinics Open skate Birthday Parties, Corporate events National/Regional/Local Tournaments Watch Parties and NHL Seattle Practices



Below is a video rendering of the completed venue provided by NHL Seattle: