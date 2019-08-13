As part of the 2019 NHL Global Series, the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers each will play one preseason game against European club team opposition ahead of their regular-season opener in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 4. The Blackhawks will face Eisbaren Berlin in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 29, while the Flyers will take on HC Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Sept. 30.

The 2019-20 NHL regular season opens Wednesday, Oct. 2.

2019-20 NHL PRESEASON SCHEDULE (all times Eastern)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

Arizona at Vegas, 6 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Florida at Nashville (split-squad doubleheader), 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey (split squad), 7 p.m.

New Jersey (split squad) at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, at University Park, Pa. (Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State University), 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver (split squad) at Calgary (split squad), 9 p.m.

Vancouver (split squad) vs. Calgary (split squad), at Victoria, B.C. (Save on Foods Memorial Centre), 10 p.m

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

Ottawa vs. Toronto, at St. John’s, Nfld. (Mile One Centre), 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at NY Islanders (Barclays Center), 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles (split squad) at Arizona (split squad), 10 p.m.

Arizona (split squad) at Los Angeles (split squad), 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

Florida vs. Montreal, at Bathurst, N.B. (K.C. Irving Regional Centre), 7 p.m. (Kraft Hockeyville)

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

NY Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Florida, at Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center), 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Vancouver, at Salt Lake City, Utah (Vivint Smart Home Arena), 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at NY Islanders (NYCB Live/Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum), 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Vancouver, at Abbotsford, B.C. (Abbotsford Entertainment Centre), 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

NY Islanders at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Philadelphia at NY Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. St. Louis, at Calumet, Mich. (Calumet Colosseum), 7 p.m. (Kraft Hockeyville)

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Chicago (split squad) at Boston, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders vs. NY Rangers, at Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena), 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Chicago (split squad) vs. Eisbaren Berlin, at Berlin, Germany (Mercedes-Benz Arena), 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Philadelphia vs. HC Lausanne, at Lausanne, Switzerland (Vaudoise Arena), 2 p.m.