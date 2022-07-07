NHL 2022 ENTRY MOCK DRAFT 12-22

12. Columbus: Denton Mateychuk D, Moose Jaw, WHL

A very strong skater who displays speed and agility along with quick feet. A force from the back end who will often lead or join the rush for scoring opportunities. Notched a career-high six-assist performance on March 19, 2022, versus the Regina Pats, which saw him become the first Warriors player with as many assists in a game in 20 years.

13. New York Islanders: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, RW, Djurgarden-SHL

The Swedish version of Joakim Kemell. Starred at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship where he helped Sweden earn a gold

medal, leading all players with 10 assists and 15 points in six games. His standout performance earned him a place on the tournament All-Star team.

14. Winnipeg: Frank Nazar, C, U.S. NTDP-USHL

A consistent scoring threat who moves well laterally when carrying

the puck and is hard to contain. A native of Detroit, Michigan Nazar has committed to the University of Michigan for the 2022-23 season.

15. Vancouver: Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, U.S. NTDP – USHL

A powerful skater that plays a highly effective two-way game. Tied for fifth among OHL rookies in 2021-22 with 21-30—51 in 68 GP for the Mississauga Steelheads, followed by a team-leading five assists in 10 playoff games.

16. Buffalo: Brad Lambert, RW, Pelicans-Liiga

Dropping after a disappointing year in Finland. With their second pick, the Sabres take a chance on one of the best skill/speed combo players in the draft. Helped Finland earn a bronze medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

17. Nashville: Danila Yurov, RW, Magnitogorsk-KHL

Smart, competitive two-way winger with a very good set of tools including skating speed, vision, passing, and shot. Averaged well over a point per game with Magnitogorsk’s junior team in 2021-22 with 13- 23—36 in 23 games. He ranked eighth on the team in points despite playing at least 12 games fewer than any other teammate in the top 20.

18. Dallas: Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current-WHL

A two-sport star (baseball/hockey), Good stickhandling skill with quick hands – has developed into an offensive threat this past season but hasn’t reached his full potential yet. Led all defensemen on the Swift Current Broncos and ranked sixth among WHL rookie blueliners with 9-24—33 in 62 GP during the 2021-22 season.

19. Los Angeles: Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Avangard-VHL

Powerful player and an electric goal scorer. Diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March, has been cleared to resume his hockey training this summer. A two-time medalist internationally who captained Russia to gold at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky

Cup where he averaged just under two points a game (4-5—9 in 5 GP) and helped his country earn a silver medal at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship where he notched 6-2—8 in 7 GP.

20. Washington: Jagger Firkus, C, Moose Jaw – WHL

Plays a 200-foot game and is also a threat on the power play. Hard on the puck in all three zones with tenacious forechecking. Led the Moose Jaw Warriors in points and ranked 14th in WHL scoring with 36-44—80 in 66 GP. His seven game-winning tallies also led his team and were the most by a Warriors player since 2018-19.

21. Pittsburgh: Marco Kasper, C, Rogle, SHL

Never stops skating and plays with a lot of energy and intensity. Creates scoring chances with his active and competitive style. Skated for Austria at the 2022 World Championship (0-2—2 in 7 GP) and was also named captain for his country’s entry in the 2022 World Junior Championship.

22. Anaheim: Jiri Kulich, C, Karlovy Vary-Czechia

A smart offensive-minded high energy forward with good skating speed, soft hands, smart passes, and a quick shot. Served as the captain of Czechia in the 2022 Under-18 World Championship where he was named the most valuable player of the tournament after leading all players in goals and tying for third in points (9-2—11 in 6 GP).