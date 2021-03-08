New Jersey Tips Boston 1-0

Boston, MA – Pavel Zacha‘s seventh goal of the season was the difference in the New Jersey Devils beating the Boston Bruins 1-0 at TD Garden on Sunday. Scott Wedgewood turned back all 40 shots that the Bruins put on net, to earn his second shutout of the season. Both shutouts have come on Sundays. Both goalies were exceptional in the crease.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (24 saves) took the loss, leaving him stuck on career win 299.

The Devils are now 3-0-1 against the Bruins this season. Since February 25 (4-3 over Buffalo), the win was New Jersey’s first, snapping an eight-game losing streak.

New Jersey had three power-play opportunities to Boston’s two. The Devils had two in the first period and one in the second. Both Bruins’ man advantages come in the final 20 minutes of play.

With 4:37 remaining in the scoreless tie, Zacha roofed a loose puck over a sprawling Rask for the eventual game-winning goal. Defenseman PK Subban and forward Miles Wood were credited with the assists on the Czech center’s goal.

“We had enough looks around the net to generate a couple of goals,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He made some good saves, obviously, especially in the third period.”

“We just haven’t scored against them; We need a little more will. And the goaltending’s been good against us,” added Cassidy.

“We played the way we needed to play,” said Devil coach Lindy Ruff. “We got a great effort out of four lines, six defensemen, and a great performance out of (Scott) Wedgewood.”

The Devils (8-11-2) face the Capitals in D.C. while the Bruins (13-6-3) play the Islanders on Long Island on Tuesday night. Both games start at 7 pm.