Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

The hire is a historic one for the Sharks and professional hockey as Grier, 47, becomes the NHL’s first African-American general manager, he faces a myriad of challenges, finding a new head coach, the draft is only two days away, the ongoing Kane saga, and if course trying to steer the Sharks back to contention. That is a lot for Grier and his Staff to contend with on Day One.

They appear to be up for a coming rebuild and returning the Sharks to the glories of yesterday. “Along with my staff, I look forward to the challenge of building a fast, competitive, and hardworking team that Sharks fans will enjoy watching and be proud of. One of the things I remember most about playing in San Jose is the home-ice advantage that our fans bring through their passion and energy, making SAP Center one of the most difficult buildings to play in,” Grier said.