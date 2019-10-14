NEW YORK (Oct. 14, 2019) – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 13. FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS McDavid posted 2-5—7, including a League-best five power-play points (2-3—5), in three contests to help the Oilers (5-0-0, 10 points) win each of their first five games of a season for the third time in franchise history (also 1983-84: 7-0-0 and 1985-86: 5-0-0). McDavid registered his 15th career three-assist game in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders Oct. 8. He then collected 1-1—2 in a 4-3 shootout victory against the New Jersey Devils Oct. 10, followed by the winning goal and one assist in a 4-1 triumph over the New York Rangers Oct. 12. In doing so, McDavid helped Edmonton become the first team in NHL history to overcome a deficit to win each of its first five games of a season. The 22-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native has earned at least one point in all five of those outings, topping the League with 4-8—12 overall and 2-5—7 on the power play. The two-time Art Ross Trophy winner also paces the NHL with 1.31 points per game since entering the League in 2015-16 (132-252—384 in 292 GP). SECOND STAR – PATRIK LAINE, RW, WINNIPEG JETS Laine led the NHL with 2-6—8 in four games as the Jets (4-3-0, 8 points) picked up a trio of wins. Laine recorded his first career three-assist performance in a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins Oct. 8, helping the Jets/Thrashers franchise snap an 18-game winless streak in Pittsburgh dating to March 24, 2007 (0-14-4). He then posted 2-2—4, his third career four-point game, in a 5-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Oct. 10. After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks Oct. 12, Laine closed the week with one assist in a 7-2 loss to the Penguins Oct. 13. The 21-year-old Tampere, Finland, native shares the League lead with eight assists and ranks third overall with 11 points through seven contests this season (3-8—11). Laine’s 113 career goals are tied for fifth in the NHL since he made his debut in 2016-17 (113-82—195 in 244 GP). THIRD STAR – SIDNEY CROSBY, C, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS Crosby compiled 3-4—7 in four appearances to help the Penguins (4-2-0, 8 points) close the week on a three-game winning streak following a 1-2-0 start to the season. Crosby scored once in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Oct. 8. He then registered 1-1—2 in both a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Oct. 10 and a 7-4 triumph against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 12. Crosby added two more helpers in a 7-2 win over the Jets Oct. 13, moving him past Jean Ratelle and into 37th place on the NHL’s all-time assists list. The 32-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., native has collected at least one point in each of his first six games of the season, topping Pittsburgh with 3‑7—10 overall. The two-time Art Ross Trophy winner, who sits 41st on the League’s all-time points list, also leads the NHL with 449-777—1,226 (949 GP) since making his debut in 2005-06.