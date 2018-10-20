Search
Home

Mavericks vs Hawks in Pictures

 

Grand Forks, ND – On Friday night, the University of North Dakota was looking to right the ship against the Minnesota State Mavericks. The two teams hadn’t played since the 2012-13 season. The five-year absence didn’t make the heart fonder. Nor did it take long for the two teams to get reacquainted.

Entering Friday’s game, UND was averaging a goal per game, the Fighting Hawks were struggling for offensive production. On Friday, UND did something it hadn’t done all season, score more than a single goal during a game. Unfortunately, the Hawks gave up more goals than they scored. When the final horn sounded, the Hawks were on the wrong side of a 7-4 score.

My Three Star of the Game

1. Max Coatta
2. Parker Tuomie
3. Matt Kiersted

About The Author

Eric Burton
College Hockey Writer, Contributing Editor

Eric Burton is a 1996, 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers college hockey and the University of North Dakota for Inside Hockey. Eric is the editor of the SIN BIN. Lastly, Eric was the college hockey writer for The Hockey Writers.

Related Posts