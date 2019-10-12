Search
After reaching 5-0 by defeating the visiting New York Islanders on Friday, October 11, the Carolina Hurricanes hockey club looks to reach 6-0 Saturday evening.

The Hurricanes, who updated their home and alternate jersey for the 2018-2019 season, updated their away jersey for the 2019-2020 season. The only way to properly introduce a new away jersey is to wear them at home at least once for the fans to see. That’s exactly what the Hurricanes will be doing tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets have been struggling thus far this season after losing some key pieces to offseason transactions.

Stay tuned for more after the game.

About The Author

Spencer Lee

Spencer Lee grew up in small town in eastern North Carolina. As a huge Tarheel and Panther fan, football and basketball were the sports he followed most, but baseball was his true passion as a player. As a Braves fan, he didn’t see much success throughout his child and adolescent years so when the Carolina Hurricanes made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2006, he was instantly hooked on hockey. Now, 13 years later, Spencer gets to cover the Carolina Hurricanes on a nightly basis, providing photos and write-ups about Raleigh’s only major professional team.

