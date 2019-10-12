After reaching 5-0 by defeating the visiting New York Islanders on Friday, October 11, the Carolina Hurricanes hockey club looks to reach 6-0 Saturday evening.

The Hurricanes, who updated their home and alternate jersey for the 2018-2019 season, updated their away jersey for the 2019-2020 season. The only way to properly introduce a new away jersey is to wear them at home at least once for the fans to see. That’s exactly what the Hurricanes will be doing tonight when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets have been struggling thus far this season after losing some key pieces to offseason transactions.

Stay tuned for more after the game.