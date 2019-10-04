Hurricanes Rally in Season Opener

By Adam Dermer
RALEIGH NC- The Carolina Hurricanes were back on the ice for their season opener against the Montreal Canadians in front of a sellout crowd in PNC Arena. Carolina is looking to duplicate their success from last year, having reached the Eastern Conference Finals with a 46-29-7 record. The rowdy Caniacs were in for a wild night as both teams went to war in their opening game of the season.
In the first period, the Canes came out red hot on both sides of the puck. They accumulated 10 shots on goal with one hitting the back of the net, while holding Montreal to zero scores on 13 attempts. Lucas Wallmark would secure the first goal of the season for the Canes in a scrummage near the net. He would be assisted by Brett Pesce. Pesce is looking to increase his assist total from last year after a career-high 22 assists in the 2018-2019 season. The Canes would end the period 1-0 with all of the momentum on their side.
However, it would be a different story in the second period as Montreal would take advantage of Carolina’s defensive struggles. Tomas Tatar would secure Montreal’s first goal of the game off the power-play. Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Weal would also score for the Canadiens, shifting the momentum of the game. Carolina however, scored one goal on the power-play in the period by Martin Necas. He would be assisted by Dougie Hamilton and Teuvo Teravainen. The period would end with Montreal up 3-2 with one period remaining.
The final period brought the best out of both defenses, specifically on Carolina’s side of the ice. Petr Mrazek, starting goalie for the Canes, would play perfect after his poor performance in the second, allowing Carolina to tie the game. Erik Haula, formally from the Las Vegas Knights, would obtain the game tying goal off of a wrist shot to go 3-3 with 13:00 minutes left in the third. Even with momentum back on the home team, the Canes nor the Canadiens could pick up the game winning goal, leaving the teams to battle in overtime.
The five minute overtime would produce high drama but no goals to go along with both teams. After going 65 minutes in play, the season opener would be decided in a shootout, prompting the 18,680 in attendance to be in a frenzy. On the very first attempt for Carolina, Hamilton would secure the only score in the entire shootout. Mrazek would play lights out, redeeming himself from earlier in the game.The score would read 4-3 as the Canes rallied to beat the Canadiens in front of a sellout crowd in Raleigh.
As the Canes start their season off with a win, they face the Washington Capitals away on Saturday the fifth and the Tampa Bay Lighting in Raleigh the very next day. As for now, Carolina looked impressive in victory, however mistakes linger as a new NHL season begins for the Raleigh club.
Stars of the Game:
1st star: Martin Necas (CAR)
2nd star: Lucas Wallmark (CAR)
3rd star: Petr Mrazek (CAR)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal to tie the game during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) plays the puck in the defensive zone during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) protects the puck from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber (6) during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) skates to the goal crease during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) battles for the puck with Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson (44) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) passes the puck during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) skates to the puck during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Jordan Weal (43) skates down the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
The Montreal Canadiens celebrate after scoring a goal late during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) makes a save during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) scores on a shot during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) celebrates after scoring the first power play goal of his career during the second period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) chats with linesman Brad Lazarowich (86) and referee Francois St. Laurent (38) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) lines up for a face-off during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) chases the puck to the corner during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) passes the puck towards the net during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) skates around Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark (71) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Nate Thompson (44) protects the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) battle for the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) skates the puck in the zone during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) takes a shot on goal during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) skates the puck up the ice during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) takes a shot on goal during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) takes a shot on goal during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) skates around Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) plays the puck behind the net during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) collide at center ice during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) protects himself from a hit by Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) grabs Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) watches the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Jordan Weal (43) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) battle for the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) passes the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) plays the puck behind the net during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) follows the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) skates with the puck during the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates to the blue line before the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Erik Haula (56) comes onto the ice before the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner (51) comes onto the ice before the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) comes onto the ice before the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup Champion goaltender, Cam Ward, sounds the siren before the first period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour stands on the bench before a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour stands on the bench before a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) skates around the ice during warmups before a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) skates around the ice during warmups before a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
A view inside of the ice before a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after winning a game in the shootout between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during an overtime shootout between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek (34) stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during an overtime shootout of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) shoots the puck during an overtime shootout between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) lines up for the face-off during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) skates with the puck during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) passes the puck across the crease during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) skates the puck to the net during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates the puck in the zone with Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher (11) playing defense during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) skates the puck with Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) trailing closely behind him during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) passes the puck to a teammate during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) drives the puck to the net during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) skates around while play is stopped during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens right wing Joel Armia (40) skates the puck around the net during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton (19) upend Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi (13) while playing the puck during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Haydn Fleury (4) battle for the puck during the third period of a game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, on October 3, 2019. (Spencer Lee/ Inside Hockey)
Related