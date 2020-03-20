Search
Hockey Mom Saves the Day

Hi everyone.

Hope everyone is safe and healthy. With some down time, I did some caricature work, drawing Bruins Goalie Tuukka Rask. I’d like to share with everyone.

I also finished part one of the Small Saves animated promo. This will be used as part of the opening sequence to his videos that will appear on his YouTube channel. I must admit, I smiled ear to ear seeing him come to life. My goal is to have as many subscribers and viewers as possible, so I want to make sure everyone who views the latest video really enjoys it. When the first video premiers, I will send a link. Please enjoy and subscribe to the channel, as there will be a new cartoon each week.

See everyone next week.

Jay …and Small Saves.

