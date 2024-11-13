Hockey History: A Tale of Two Hockey Lifers

Hockey Lifers can be described as people who fell in love with the sport at an early age and found a way to stay involved with the game even when their playing days were over. In most modern-day cases, players move into coaching, scouting or broadcasting. But back in the days of the Original Six, those opportunities were few and far between, which led both Moe Roberts and Lefty Wilson to chose a much different way to stay active and relevant in the game they loved.

Maurice “Moe” Roberts needed a business card that read, “HAVE PADS – WILL TRAVEL,” as he played for 14 teams in six leagues during his 26 year career. He also had the distinction of being the youngest goalie in the NHL at the beginning of his career as well as being the leagues oldest player at the end.

The Waterbury, Connecticut native started out as a practice goalie and stick boy for the Boston Bruins in 1925 and made his NHL debut with the Bruins on December 8, 1925, stepping in for the injured Charlie “Doc” Stewart in a 3-2 win over the Montreal Maroons. At the time Moe was only 19 years old and held the title of being the youngest goaltender in NHL history until 17-year old Harry Lumley played two games for the Detroit Red Wings in 1943-44.

Roberts also played in seven games over two seasons (1931-32, 1933-34) with the New York Americans and spent the next eight years of his career in the minor leagues.

He joined the US Navy during World War II and returned in 1945 and played one more professional season at age 40.

However, on November 25, 1951, while serving as an assistant trainer for the Chicago Black Hawks, Roberts suited up to play the third period in place of the injured Harry Lumley, who by then was Chicago’s starting netminder. Moe did not yield a goal in his 20 minutes of action, as the Black Hawks lost 5-2 to the Red Wings, but the 45-year old Roberts, in his final game became the NHL’s oldest player, a record that stood until surpassed by Johnny Bower, Chris Chelios and Gordie Howe years later.

Overall, Moe played in ten NHL games with the Boston Bruins, New York Americans and Chicago Black Hawks. He posted a 3-5-0 record and a 3.71 GAA.

Moe had greater success in the minor leagues compiling an overall 2.56 GAA with 56 shutouts, as well as winning two Calder Cup Championships and earning AHL First and Second team All-Star honors.

Legendary hockey writer Stan Fischler remembers Moe from his season playing for the Washington Lions of the Eastern Hockey League in 1945-46.

“Moe Roberts is one of my all-time favorites who played against the New York Rovers,” recalled Fischler. “I had the pleasure of watching a Jewish goalie star in one of the most memorable games of my young life. Moe, who was up in years, did not look like a formidable goalie. He was a bit on the small side — like Emile “The Cat” Francis, but chubby. Yet, he put on a performance that stands out for any league where I admired puck-stopping.

Moe nursed a 1-0 lead into the third period until one of the best Rover forwards, broke free on a clean breakaway.

Mickey Macintosh shot for the right corner and it looked like it was going in until Moe pulled off a kick save — and a beauty. Lions win 1-0. A game for the ages. All indications were that he was revered as a nice guy as well. I liked his smile.”

Roberts died in 1975 at the age of 70 and was inducted posthumously into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005.

Former minor league goaltender Ross “Lefty” Wilson is another hockey lifer with a compelling story.

Following a 12-year journey through the minor leagues, that was interrupted by four years of military service, Lefty served as trainer for the Detroit Red Wings from 1950 to 1982.

But the Toronto native never put his equipment away. During his years with Detroit he served as the team’s practice goaltender and was also called into service as an emergency replacement for injured netminders, three times, once with Detroit but also with Boston and Toronto.

In the days before the NHL mandated that teams dress two goalies for every game, it was common for the home team to designate a “House Goaltender” who would be called on to replace an injured netminder for either team.

On October 10, 1953 Wilson, then 34, suited up for the Red Wings replacing Terry Sawchuk for the final 16 minutes of a 4-1 loss in Montreal. He did not give up a goal in that appearance.

Three years later on January 22, 1956, Wilson played 13 minutes for the Toronto Maple Leafs, replacing an injured Harry Lumley, stopping all nine shots the Red Wings took at their own trainer in a 4-1 Detroit victory.

Wilson made his final appearance at the age of 38, on December 29, 1957, when he replaced Boston’s Don Simmons, playing 52 minutes, making 23 saves and allowing only one goal in a 2-2 tie with his employer, the Red Wings. A few years later, Detroit’s assistant trainers, Julian Klymkiw and Dan Olesevich each stepped in for Ranger goalies in the 1950s and 1960s.

As the Red Wing trainer, Lefty created Terry Sawchuk’s iconic mask and Wilson’s goaltending equipment also played a role in NHL history. On December 22, 1952 when Glenn Hall was called up from Edmonton of the Western Hockey League to fill in for Terry Sawchuk, who had suffered a broken foot, he arrived in Montreeal in time for the game but his pads did not, so he had to borrow Lefty’s for his NHL debut.

Overall, Lefty played a total of 81 minutes in those three games, and posted a 0-0-1 record with a microscopic 0.74 GAA. Not bad for a full time trainer, part time goalie. Lefty Wilson passed away in November 2002 at the age of 83.

Moe Roberts and Lefty Wilson both found a unique way to stay involved with the game they loved. They were true Hockey Lifers.

George Grimm is a New York Ranger historian and host of the Retro Rangers podcast on Spotify. He is also the author of We Did Everything but Win, Guardians of the Goal, and Undermanned but Undaunted.