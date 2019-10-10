#15 Northeastern at Union, vs. #4 UMass

• Reigning Hockey East Tournament champion Northeastern starts the 2019-20 season with

a two-game road swing at Union, a rematch from last year’s series that saw the Dutchmen

take two games from the Huskies on Oct. 19-20.

• Northeastern adds 13 new faces to round out a roster that includes 16 returners from

last year’s team that went 15-8-1 in Hockey East play and 27-11-1 overall.

• #4 Massachusetts begins the 2019-20 season on home ice against RPI, before heading

to Boston for a Tuesday night clash of Hockey East heavyweights at Northeastern that can

be seen on television throughout New England on NESN.

• The Minutemen are coming off of the best year in program history, one that saw UMass

win its first ever Hockey East regular season title (18-6-0) and the first bid to the Frozen

Four in school history. Sophomore Cale Makar (Calgary, Alta.) earned college hockey’s

highest honor when he was named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award, becoming the

first UMass player to earn the honor and the 11th in Hockey East history, while head coach

Greg Carvel was named Coach of the Year and honored with the Spencer Penrose Award.

UMass Lowell at #1 Minnesota Duluth

• The River Hawks travel to Minnesota Duluth to take on the two-time defending national

champion Bulldogs on the road for the first time since October 2015. The last time UMass

Lowell visited Duluth, they split a two-game series with the home team.

• UMass Lowell opened the 2019-20 campaign at home last weekend, hosting Alabama

Huntsville for two games. They defeated the Chargers, 5-1 and 3-1.

• Senior Kenny Hausinger (Anchorage, Alaska) led the offensive charge for the River

Hawks, posting two goals and three assists on the weekend.

#6 Providence vs. Holy Cross, vs. USNTDP (ex)

• The Friars take on Holy Cross in non-conference action Friday before hosting the USA

Hockey’s National Team Development Progam Under-18 team in exhibition play on Sat-

urday afternoon.

• Nate Leaman’s squad opened the 2019-20 in resounding fashion with a 7-0 shutout

victory over Maine in conference play. Graduate goaltender Michael Lackey (Washington,

D.C.) showed up big in net for his first appearance in a Friar uniform, turning away all 29

shots he faced to earn Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week honors.

• Greg Printz (Fairfax, Va.) had a career night in the season opener, netting four goals

and dishing out an assist en route to being named Hockey East Player of the Week.

#10 Boston College vs. #16 Wisconsin, at Colgate

• Boston College welcomes Wisconsin to Conte Forum on Friday night to kick off the start of the 2019-20 regular season, before travel-

ing to Colgate on Sunday. The Eagles began last saw the Badgers to begin the 2018-19 season in Wisconsin, dropping both contests.

• Boston College rookies Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.) and Mike Hardman (Hanover, Mass.) netted a goal apiece in their first time donning

the maroon and gold, guiding the Eagles to a 4-2 exhibition victory over New Brunswick last Saturday.

Maine vs. Alaska Anchorage

• Maine kicks off regular season play on home ice when they host Alaska Anchorage for two games this weekend. This marks the first

time that the two teams have met since October 2014, when the Black Bears and Seawolves split three meetings that year, 1-1-1.

• Maine and Alaska Anchorage have squared off nine times previously, with UAA holding a record of 4-3-2.

New Hampshire at Miami

• The Wildcats head to Miami to take on the RedHawks for two games to begin their 2019-20 campaign. New Hampshire hosted Miami

for a pair of games last season, taking the series, 1-0-1m with a 4-1 victory and 3-3 overtime draw.

• Angus Crookshank (North Vancouver, B.C.) and Liam Blackburn (Prince George, B.C.) each tallied two goals in a 4-3 win over

Guelph in exhibition action on Sunday.

UConn vs. Army West Point, vs. RPI

• UConn heads into another weekend of non-conference action when they take on Army West Point and RPI at home. The Huskies de-

feated the Black Knights, 5-2, in their only meeting last year and split two meetings with the Engineers.

• The Huskies played to a 3-3 draw against Sacred Heart in their first game of the season, with Tomas Vomacka ( Trutnov, Czech Re-

public) posting a record-game in goal. The junior recorded a career-high 45 saves, 20 in the second period alone, including denying a

penalty shot, and followed up with 14 saves in the third period and four in overtime to preserve the tie.