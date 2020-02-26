Hockey East and CBS Interactive Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Hockey East Association and CBS Interactive today announced a multi-year agreement to stream all Hockey East men’s and women’s games on CBS All Access, CBS’ subscription video on demand and live streaming service. The comprehensive partnership, beginning with the 2019-20 regular season, is the first of its kind for Hockey East.

Under the partnership, each game played in Hockey East arenas, including all postseason contests for both the men’s and women’s leagues, will be streamed live in the United States and Canada on CBS All Access, with archival content available on demand as well.

Fans can tune in beginning this Thursday (Feb. 27) to watch all Hockey East Women’s Tournament games as well as Hockey East men’s league regular season and tournament games, featuring the exciting conclusion to the closest season in recent memory.

“This is an important development in the league’s priority to bring Hockey East to the public in the best possible way,” said Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna. “Our partnership with CBS Interactive is a significant step in expanding Hockey East’s reach to more fans, players, and alumni across North America than ever before.”

“While I am happy we were able to accomplish this on my watch, I want to single out Associate Commissioner Brian Smith for his tireless efforts in coordinating this project from start to finish, accompanied by Drew Marrochello of Boston University (Chair, Men’s Executive Committee,) Ryan Bamford of Massachusetts (Chair, Broadcast/Streaming Committee), and Dan Gale of Leona Marketing Group,” added Bertagna.

“This was a true group effort that started with valuable input from all league members and came to fruition thanks to Joe’s and Brian’s leadership as well as Dan’s guidance,” said Drew Marrochello, Boston University Director of Athletics. “We are thrilled about growing the partnership between Hockey East and CBS Interactive.”

“We’re excited to bring all Hockey East games directly to hockey fans as we continue to expand our exclusive rights to stream marquee sports events on our properties and streaming services, including CBS All Access,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital.

ABOUT HOCKEY EAST: The Hockey East Association is an 11-team Division I college men’s hockey conference founded in 1984 and a 10-team Division I women’s league which began play in 2002-03. The men’s league has won nine NCAA championships in the past 26 years including Providence College in 2015 at TD Garden in Boston. Since 1999, Hockey East has won seven NCAA Championships with 16 NCAA Championship Game appearances, while placing 27 teams in the Frozen Four and 71 teams in the NCAA Tournament during that time. Overall, Hockey East has sent 115 teams to the NCAA Tournament since its inaugural season, more than any other conference in that span.