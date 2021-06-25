Hakstol Named As First Kraken Head Coach

The Seattle Kraken named Dave Hakstol as their inaugural head coach for the upcoming NHL season.

Prior to joining the NHL’s newest franchise, Hakstol was the Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach for the last two seasons. His previous NHL experience included a three season head coaching stint with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he posted a record of 134-101-42.

“We are so proud of the momentum built for this franchise to launch,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. “From an incredible fan base came a brilliant arena, a world-class training center and agreement by a Hall of Famer to become our GM. And today is another major step forward.”

Hakstol’s hockey resume before joining the Flyers entailed spending 15 seasons with the University of North Dakota as their head coach, where he compiled a record of 289-143-43. During that time, over 30 UND players spent time in the NHL. Prior to UND, Hakstol was the head coach and general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers in the United States Hockey League.

Below is the full press conference video announcement with Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke, General Manager Ron Francis and Hakstol.