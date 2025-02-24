Fiala and Kings Top Utah Despite Hayton Hat Trick

Los Angeles, CA—Listening to the chatter on NHL Network radio and other outlets in the day and a half since Canada won the Four Nations trophy, one thought was often shared: Folks think that it would be super-cool if the Utah Hockey Club could somehow make a push for the playoffs, and maybe even make it into the round of 16. It would be a feel-good story, and give the fans of Salt Lake City something of a reward for embracing their new team.

Everyone believes this, except, on Saturday, the LA Kings, who faced the not-Yeti in their first game back from the two-week season break. On paper, they should have had nothing to worry about, with the points difference showing LA ahead 65-57, or four wins or the equivalent more than Utah had. Utah sat two spots below the line for the West wildcard, while LA was third in the Pacific. Goal differential put LA at plus-15 (151-136) and Utah at minus-12 (158-170). The Kings also had the advantage of being at home, where they have been close to unbeatable this year (17-3-2 coming into Saturday, including a loss to the Ducks right before the recess).

The first period started with the control of the puck being all Kings. Then, surprisingly, three dangerous and somewhat wonky chances went in favor of Utah, including one where the puck ended up lying in the crease with players all around but nobody quite seeing it.

Utah saw it well enough shortly after, as, with Byfield in the box for tripping, they scored their first goal. LA would shortly tie the game. In the second period, Utah would again go up, again off the stick of Barrett Hayton. Those tallies put him over 30 points thus far this season. He wasn’t done.

LA would once again tie the game, and, before period two was over, go ahead, 3-2. The leading goal was the first beauty of the evening. Alex Laferriere chased a puck out of his zone, caught up with it and held it on his backhand, and went straight down the slot alone, shielding the puck from an attack on his right side. He banked a backhand off Connor Ingram’s right pad.

What else was noteworthy?

Drew’s back. Doughty was shown on the video board early in the game, to a surprisingly muted response. But he had his moment before halfway through the first period, scoring the game-tying goal at 8:22. Utah had gone ahead with the game’s first goal, on the power play, 28 seconds earlier (the goal mentioned just above). The goal was announced as number 8’s first of the season, which was correct, no matter how odd it sounded in late February. He added an assist to that goal, by the way, on Kevin Fiala’s tally in the second, and another on Laferriere’s in that same period.

The Commissioner was in the building. He had a 5:15pm press conference that was, I suppose, supposed to offer some insight into tomorrow’s goings-on (see below) and those next week in Columbus, which hosts an outdoor game in the stadium where the OSU Buckeyes play football. Those topics were touched on, but most of the media were more interested in talking about the Four Nations and what that tournament had done for hockey. Is that a passing fancy, or does this interest reflect that of the public at large? Bettman would say the latter, and he did. He had no scoops to offer during his talk, but he did reiterate that the NHL would be much more involved in best-on-best tournaments as the future unfolds.

Tomorrow should be interesting. The fires that destroyed large swaths of homes and businesses have been over for a month, but the destruction of lives and property won’t stop hurting, or be righted, for a long, long time. Various groups, notably the Red Cross and Salvation Army, have done a lot to help people get back on their feet. But the devastation is in the billions of dollars, and so more help is needed. The Kings and the NHL get that. Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, a bevy of stars from movies, music, and, of course, hockey, will hold a benefit. Names of people who will be part of it are too numerous to mention. You can see them by searching “Skate for LA Strong” on the Kings’ app or web.

This all came together over the last month with cooperation between the league offices and Luc Robitaille of the Kings as point person with the team. Do you like Justin Bieber? He’s just one who plans to suit up for an exhibition game of the sort, it appears, that has characterized the NHL All-Star game in recent years. Last time the Beebs played in such a contest, Chris Pronger smooshed him into the boards. Not at full speed, mind you. This time, maybe Kevin Bieksa will do it.

To get back to the Utah-LA game on Saturday night, the Kings went into the room after two periods with a 3-2 lead. Twenty minutes later, it was 5-3 for them. Hayton got the natural hat trick, scoring three goals in succession. In fact, scoring all the goals for his team.

No hats were tossed to commemorate the moment.

Note

