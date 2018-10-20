Boston, MA- 2018 was a banner year for Northeastern. The Huskies claimed their first Beanpot in 30 years and Adam Gaudette won the school’s first Hobey Baker Award. On Friday night, the Huskies celebrated their successes with new banners at Matthews Arena and standing ovations from the Doghouse ahead of their home opener. After the banner start, Northeastern took to the ice against Union College and gave their fans plenty of optimism for the new season. Unfortunately, they also gave plenty of concern for their coach.

Northeastern ran the show to open the game, outshooting Union 15-7 in the opening frame. They were rewarded for their early efforts. Brandon Hawkins passed from behind the goal line to Lincoln Griffin at the left circle. The senior from Walpole, MA, wired a shot through Union goalie Darion Hanson for a 1-0 lead only four minutes into the game. Union paid for a Joseph Campolieto interference minor shortly after. Jeremy Davies shot the puck from the left point and Tyler Madden tipped the puck for his third in three collegiate games and put NU up 2-0.

That lead did not stand, much to Jim Madigan’s chagrin. Brett Supinski landed a putback goal with Cayden Primeau out of position with under five minutes left in the first. Only 2:10 later, Northeastern took a power play after a Taylor Brierly tripping penalty. Supinski cracked the Huskies’ power play unit and bagged his second goal of the game with less than three minutes left and sent the game tied into intermission.

The second period was more even than the first, with Northeastern winning the shot total 14-13. Northeastern also claimed the period’s only goal on their returning All-American’s skill. Jeremy Davies joined Adam Gaudette and Dylan Sikura on the All-American team last season and enters this year intent on improving his skill, making the Canadian World Junior team, and leading the Huskies back to the NCAA Tournament. He flaunted the skills to do so after a Parker Foo interference minor. The Junior from Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, danced through two defenders and whipped a pass onto Liam Pecararo’s stick, and the Maine transfer landed the finisher.

Union could not outshoot Northeastern in the final frame, losing the shot battle 11-8 in the third. But they did draw even on the scoreboard as a result of Northeastern’s sloppy play. In the waning moments of the second period, Eric Williams took an interference penalty and put his team on the kill. Sebastian Vidmar landed the equalizer less than two minutes into the third. Northeastern tipped the pace of play their way but did not beat Darion Hanson the rest of the night.

The Dutchmen forced overtime and won quickly. Cole Maier potted the winner on a Union rush into Husky ice only 23 seconds into the extra session. Officials reviewed the final play, but Northeastern didn’t get the needed block or bounce and Union stole Northeastern’s home opener.

Brett Supinsky scored two goals and added an assist for three points. Darion Hanson recorded 37 saves on 40 shots faced, both career highs.

Despite remaining unbeaten, Dutchmen Head Coach Rick Bennett was dissatisfied with his unit’s performance. Speaking of Northeastern, “They deserved a better fate tonight. I liked the fight in our locker room, but we need a better showing tomorrow.”

Jeremy Davies recorded two assists. Northeastern was 2-6 on the power play with 11 shots on the advantage. Cayden Primeau stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Jim Madigan was markedly dissatisfied with the game.

“I thought we did a lot of good things through three periods. But giving up a two-goal lead in the way we did was disgusting, to be frank with you. We did some real good things, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t good enough. Although we created some offensive chances and only gave up 29 shots, we still need to defend better and our older guys need to lead us better.”

Union improves to 3-0-1 while Northeastern slips to 2-1-0. The teams rematch at Matthews Arena tomorrow night to finish their two-game weekend series. Puck drops at 7 pm.