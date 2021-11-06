DU vs UND in Pictures, UND wins 3-1

On Friday night, the University of North Dakota hockey team beat their rival the Denver Pioneers 3-1.

Last season, sophomore forward Louis Jamernik arrived at UND during the Christmas break. In 19 games with the Fighting Hawks, Jamernik scored one goal and four points. Fast forward to this season. Jamernik is making an impact. In seven games, the Calgary, Alberta native has already surpassed last season’s point total (3g-3a–6pts). Moreover, he’s already had two multi-point games.

This week, coach Berry shuffled the lines. Against the Pioneers, Jamernik centered Gavin Hain and Mark Senden. Their assignment shut down Denver’s top line of Carter Savoie, Cole Guttman, and Bobby Brink. Mission accomplished. That line entered NCHC play as one of the top forward lines in the conference, collectively they had scored (12g-18a–30pts) in six games. In game one, that line didn’t record a single point.

“He’s a great hard worker,” Senden said. “He plays the hard-nosed style game and keeps it simple. I love playing with Jammer and it’s great.”

“He absolutely loves a situation of being a strong, hard, heavy guy that can try to maybe shut down another team and provide whatever role it is,” Berry said. “He’s with Hainer and Sendo, and they all have that same mentality. I think that’s good. I think down the road. I think when you’re playing against really good teams like Denver and having strong lines like that you need guys I can provide some certainty.”

